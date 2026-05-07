France will not evacuate embassy from Kyiv despite Russian threats

France has condemned Russia’s threats of possible strikes on decision-making centers and foreign diplomatic missions in Kyiv and said it does not plan to evacuate its embassy.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement by Pascal Confavreux, spokesperson for France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, in response to a question from an Ukrinform correspondent.

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The spokesperson stressed that France considers Moscow’s statements ahead of 9 May unacceptable and contrary to Russia’s international obligations. According to him, the French Embassy in Kyiv will continue operating as usual.

Paris also called on Russia to abandon aggressive rhetoric and agree to a real ceasefire. France supports any initiatives on a ceasefire as a step toward a just peace.

Read more: Talks with Ukraine "make no sense" until Kyiv withdraws troops from Donbas – Kremlin

Europe’s reaction and position on the ceasefire

France stressed that the "ceasefires" announced by Russia had repeatedly been violated. Paris also condemned attacks that took place even during periods of silence initiated by Ukraine.

On Monday, 11 May, the EU Foreign Affairs Council is scheduled to meet in Brussels. Member states will discuss further support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia.

Read more: EU will not evacuate diplomats from Kyiv despite Russian threats

Other countries’ positions on embassy operations in Kyiv

Poland had earlier announced a similar decision. The Polish Embassy in Kyiv will operate as usual.

The following have also confirmed their positions:

Germany will not evacuate diplomats from Kyiv;

The European Union will also maintain its presence in the Ukrainian capital;

The Russian Foreign Ministry said there could be strikes on Ukraine if Kyiv attacks Russia on 9 May.

Read more: Russia will strike at "decision-making centers" in Kyiv if Ukraine disrupts May 9 parade, - Russian Foreign Ministry