Talks with Ukraine "make no sense" until Kyiv withdraws troops from Donbas – Kremlin

The Kremlin claims that trilateral US-Ukraine-Russia talks are "impractical" because Kyiv is not withdrawing its troops from the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Donetsk region.

Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, said this, as quoted by Russia’s Interfax, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Russia’s ultimatum

The Kremlin has again demanded that Ukraine leave the Donetsk region.

"Everyone understands, including, I would say, the Ukrainian negotiators, that Kyiv now needs to take just one serious step, after which, first, hostilities will be suspended and, second, the way will open for a serious discussion of the prospects for a further long-term settlement," he said.

Ushakov added that "trying to convince each other is largely a waste of time, because this step is now expected from Kyiv, including from Zelenskyy."

Read more: Ukraine must take "one serious step" to suspend hostilities – Putin’s aide Ushakov

Background

As a reminder, the last round of trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia involving US representatives took place in February. Since then, Ukrainian and Russian representatives have held only separate talks with the US team.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said Russia was demanding that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the Kyiv-controlled territory of Donbas within two months.

Read more: Russia will strike at "decision-making centers" in Kyiv if Ukraine disrupts May 9 parade, - Russian Foreign Ministry