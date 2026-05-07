The Kremlin said Ukraine must take "one serious step" to suspend hostilities.

Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Russian media.

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Details

"Kyiv needs to take one serious step to suspend military action and open up prospects for a long-term settlement," Russian propagandists quoted him as saying.

Ushakov also said that all participants in the trilateral talks (Ukraine, the United States, and Russia) understand what "needs to be done to achieve an important step toward settlement."

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Background

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said Russia was demanding that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the Kyiv-controlled territory of Donbas within two months.

The Kremlin said Ukraine should withdraw its troops from the parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions it controls "today."

Ceasefire

As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from midnight on the night of 5-6 May and would respond in kind if the truce was violated.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Russian leadership has once again ignored calls to cease hostilities and violated the ceasefire.

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