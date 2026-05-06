Russia open to talks on Ukraine, but US busy with Middle East – Zakharova

Russia is open to talks with Ukraine, but the United States is currently busy with the situation in the Middle East.

This was reported by Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the foreign ministry of the aggressor state, Censor.NET informs, citing Russian media.

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What is known?

"Certainly, we are open, as the Russian leadership has always stressed, to the negotiation process, to contacts that will have a real effect, a real result," she said.

Zakharova added that those "responsible on the American side for negotiations on Ukraine are now fully involved in the situation in the Middle East."

"But I will say once again: for our part, we have not abandoned the concept of a negotiation process, contacts and meetings that would be aimed at the result we have declared," the spokesperson for the foreign ministry of the occupying country said.

Read more: Karis explained his statement about negotiations with Russia: dialogue is possible only after changes in Russian Federation

Background

Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that trilateral talks are currently on pause, but the teams are communicating with each other daily.

Later, the Kremlin also said there was a pause in the talks.

Read more: U.S. is more focused on Middle East, so trilateral talks have been postponed, - Zelenskyy