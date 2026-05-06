Russia violates Ukraine-initiated ceasefire. Putin cares only about military parades, Sybiha says
Russia’s leadership has once again ignored a call to halt hostilities and violated the ceasefire.
This was reported on X by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET informs.
Details
"Russia violated the ceasefire initiated by Ukraine at midnight between May 5th and 6th. Russian attacks with the use of 108 drones and 3 missiles continued throughout the night, including morning strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.
Moscow once again ignored a realistic and fair call to end hostilities, supported by other states and international organisations," the statement said.
According to Sybiha, this shows that Russia rejects peace, while its fake calls for a 9 May ceasefire have nothing to do with diplomacy.
"Putin only cares about military parades, not human lives. Such an attitude necessitates strong and increased pressure on the Russian regime, including new rounds of sanctions, isolation, accountability for Russian crimes, and enhanced support for Ukraine in all areas," the minister concluded.
Ceasefire
- As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.
- During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.
- Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.
- For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.
- On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."
- At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from midnight on the night of 5-6 May and would respond in kind if the truce was violated.
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