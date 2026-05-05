If ceasefire announced by Ukraine is mutual, it will be extended. Next move is up to Russia – Budanov

Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov commented on Ukraine’s proposal to introduce a ceasefire on the night of 6 May and the conditions under which it could be extended.

He stated this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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Ukraine’s condition

"The ceasefire introduced by Ukraine shows a genuine desire for peace on our part. Not tied to any dates for the sake of imposing ideological dogmas, but for the sake of preserving human life and restoring security. If the ceasefire announced by the President is mutual, we will extend it. And this will give us at least a small hope of establishing a lasting peace," he said.

He added that with this step, the President of Ukraine had confirmed his commitment to peace before the world.

"The next step is up to Russia. Is Moscow ready to prove that human life has at least some value for them? We are closely monitoring every move by the enemy and are ready for any development," Budanov added.

Read more: Ukraine announces ceasefire from 6 May. We will act reciprocally to Russia’s actions, Zelenskyy says

Ceasefire for May 9

As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from midnight on the night of 5-6 May and would respond in kind if the truce was violated.

Read more: Budanov: Ukraine needs real security guarantees binding on our allies