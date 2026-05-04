Budanov: Ukraine needs real security guarantees binding on our allies

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, called on partners at the Sedona Forum to create a system of real security guarantees that would have clear legal force and ensure Ukraine's protection. According to him, formal promises are not enough to deter renewed Russian aggression.

"Legally binding guarantees are needed," Kyrylo Budanov stressed. According to him, an attack on Ukraine should be regarded as an attack on its allies.

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He noted that only specific support mechanisms can ensure long-term peace and stability in the region.

Budanov also stressed the importance of maintaining unity between Ukraine, the United States, and European partners.

According to him, joint action by allies is key to ending the war and creating a reliable security system for the future. Today, Ukraine needs not words, but decisions that will actually work at a critical moment.

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