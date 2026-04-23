Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex has unique window of opportunity in global market – Budanov

Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov said that Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex has received a unique window of opportunity to enter the global market thanks to the experience and technologies that have already become recognizable worldwide.

The head of the Presidential Office said this in a post following his speech at the Defense Tech Export Forum, Censor.NET reports.

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According to him, the current status of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex as a "global brand" is not guaranteed in the long term, so it is important to use the existing opportunities to consolidate its position.

"Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex is now at a point where our experience and technologies have become a global brand. But this status will not last forever. We have a unique window of opportunity to take our niche in the global market," Budanov stressed.

At the same time, he emphasized that under wartime conditions, arms exports must remain restricted.

"The free sale of weapons during the hot phase of the war is impossible. Neither our soldiers on the front line nor our Western partners, from whom we ourselves are asking for weapons, would understand this," Kyrylo Budanov said.

Read more: Ukrainian political leaders are strongly opposed to export of technology abroad, — arms manufacturers

He added that only products available in sufficient surplus or those that are hardly used on the front anymore but are in demand in other markets can be sold.

"I believe that only what is available in sufficient surplus can be sold freely, such as naval drones. We can also export weapons that are hardly used in our war anymore but are quite востребованы in countries in Asia or Africa. These include, for example, some long-range UAVs or early models of FPV drones," the head of the Presidential Office stressed.

Kyrylo Budanov also emphasized that the future of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex lies in technological superiority and said that he had urged manufacturers to focus already now on integrating artificial intelligence and creating their own control systems as a key condition for maintaining positions in the field of unmanned technologies.

Read more: No one in Ukraine will ever agree to concede even single millimeter of our territory, - Budanov