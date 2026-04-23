No one in Ukraine will ever agree to concede even single millimeter of our territory, - Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Presidential Office, stated that Ukraine considers the United States a strategic ally.

He made this remark during the Kyiv Security Forum, according to Censor.NET.

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"I hope they view us in the same way," said the head of the President's Office.

Budanov stated that the current U.S. operation in Iran is affecting negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, Ukraine is awaiting the arrival of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Kyiv, the general added.

Read more: Kallas warned against Ukraine’s territorial concessions: U.S. approach is wrong, it is trap

"The pursuit of peace is common sense, not a sign of weakness. ... The conditions for achieving peace can vary greatly. I don’t think anyone in Ukraine would agree to concede even a single millimeter of our territory. I am absolutely certain of that," he said.

The negotiation process may or may not achieve its goal, Budanov said.

"That is also a normal situation. We are prepared for any turn of events. If we are strong, it will give us, as they say, room to maneuver in this situation. If we are weak, terms will be dictated to us.

No one in the world will deal with the weak, and no international law will apply here," the head of the Presidential Office concluded.

Read more: Ukraine is not just fighting for territory. This is war for values and sovereignty, - Prince Harry

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk’s "Open Ukraine" Foundation, is our country’s leading platform for discussing issues of war and peace, as well as national and global security.

Censor.NET is an information partner of the Kyiv Security Forum.

Read more: Ukraine will certainly not lose war, but if we slow down, there will be risks, - Budanov