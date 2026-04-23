Ukraine is not just fighting for territory. This is war for values and sovereignty, - Prince Harry

British Prince Harry, who arrived in Kyiv on a visit, noted that the world must not forget the war in Ukraine or ignore its consequences.

He made this statement during the Kyiv Security Forum, according to Censor.NET.

Більше новин у Telegram-каналі Цензор.НЕТ

The Prince’s statement

"I am here not as a politician, but as a soldier who understands military service, as a humanitarian who sees the human cost of the conflict, and as a friend of Ukraine who believes that the world must not forget this war or ignore its consequences," he emphasized during his third visit to Kyiv.

Harry noted that the war in Ukraine is not merely a war over territory.

"It is a war for values, for sovereignty, and for whether the principles upon which our democracy is founded will be upheld. ... Ukraine is on the front lines of modern warfare, developing the most advanced drones in the world, adapting, and building a flexible Armed Forces," he explained.

Read more: Prince Harry arrived in Ukraine at invitation of Kyiv Security Forum. VIDEO

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk’s "Open Ukraine" Foundation, is our country’s leading platform for discussing issues of war and peace, as well as national and global security.

Censor.NET is an information partner of the Kyiv Security Forum.

Watch more: Twelve years of war. What comes next?: Kyiv Security Forum holds special event. LIVE BROADCAST