Prince Harry arrived in Ukraine at invitation of Kyiv Security Forum. VIDEO

Britain's Prince Harry has arrived in Ukraine on a visit at the invitation of the Kyiv Security Forum.

This was reported by the Forum's press service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, arrived in Ukraine at the invitation of the Kyiv Security Forum.

It is reported that he will participate in the 18th Kyiv Security Forum—addressing the Forum’s participants and joining a panel featuring Ukrainian veterans.

Journalist Chris Ship has released a video of the prince’s arrival.

The prince told journalists that he wanted to "remind people at home and around the world of what Ukraine has faced, and to support the people and partners who, every day, every minute, are doing extraordinary work in incredibly difficult conditions".

What led up to this?