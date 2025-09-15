Prince Harry on memorial complex in Kyiv: "One of the saddest things I have ever seen". PHOTOS

Recently, on 12 September, Prince Harry visited Kyiv for the first time, where he met with war veterans, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and paid tribute to the fallen defenders on Independence Square.

This is reported by The Guardian, Censor.NET informs.

During his visit to the national memorial, the Duke of Sussex sought to be alone in silence. "I wanted to find a spot to lay the wreath in peace away from everyone. My God it’s like a maze in there. Honestly, it is one of the saddest things I have ever seen. But also one of the most beautiful," Harry said.

The prince also called the war "unnecessary" and noted that it could have been avoided. As noted, his arrival caused a stir: many people wanted to hug the Duke and express their gratitude. Olha Rudnieva, the founder of the Superhumans centre, stressed that Harry's visit is a symbol of victory and strength: "People look at him and his military experience and they see he is not afraid to come to Ukraine."

The media also suggest that a closed meeting between the prince and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may have taken place during the trip, but there is no official confirmation of this.

