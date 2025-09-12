ENG
News Photo Prince Harry’s visits to Ukraine
Prince Harry arrives in Kyiv on visit - Guardian. PHOTO

British Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit at the invitation of the Ukrainian government.

This was reported by The Guardian, Censor.NET reports.

Harry said that he wanted to do "everything possible" to help in the recovery of thousands of soldiers wounded in the war.

"We can't stop the war, but we can do everything we can to help the recovery process," he added.

The prince also said that the trip to Kyiv would give him the opportunity to talk to veterans and see some of the destruction with his own eyes.

