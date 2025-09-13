Prince Harry met with Ukrainian veterans in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Prince Harry visited Ukraine for the second time. In the capital, he met with veterans and their families, as well as representatives of The Invictus Games Foundation.

The founder of the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex, emphasised:

"We will be with you on this journey, no matter how long it takes.

He launched the competition in 2014 in London to give wounded soldiers the opportunity to recover through sport and team spirit.

Among the participants of the meeting was Viktor Shynkaruk, a lecturer at the Border University, a silver medallist at the Invictus Games 2018 in Sydney. He noted that adaptive sport in Ukraine is becoming an important tool for physical and psychological recovery.

