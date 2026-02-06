Twelve years of war. What comes next?: Kyiv Security Forum holds special event. LIVE BROADCAST

The Kyiv Security Forum is holding a special event dedicated to the topics of war, peace, and security.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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What will be discussed?

Among the topics are constraining Russia, forcing the aggressor to retreat, achieving a just peace – are these goals achievable in 2026 amid global tensions and uncertainty? Is it possible to stop the war? Will we be able to preserve Euro-Atlantic unity? Will the rule of force or the hope for a just order prevail?

Read more: No technology will bring victory without soldier-centric approach – Deputy Commander of Azov Corps Nadtochii

Speakers

General David PETRAEUS, Member of the KSF Security Council, Commander of U.S. Central Command in 2008–2010, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency in 2011–2012

Gaël VEYSSIÈRE, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Ukraine

Neil CROMPTON, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Ukraine

Lars Olaf SØVNDHAL-PETERSEN, Chargé d’Affaires a.i., Embassy of Denmark in Ukraine

Heiko THOMS, Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine

Natalka CMOC, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Ukraine

Arseniy YATSENYUK, Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum, Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014–2016

Moderator: Danylo LUBKIVSKYI, Director of the Kyiv Security Forum

During the event, analytics will also be presented by DeepStateUA co-founders Ruslan MYKULA and Roman POHORILYI.

Read more: NATO sees the sacrifice of Ukrainian soldiers, we are on your side - Chairman of Alliance’s Military Committee Dragone

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk’s "Open Ukraine" foundation, is the country’s main platform for discussing issues of war and peace, as well as national and global security.

Information partners: Espreso, Censor.NET, Gazeta UA, Interfax-Ukraine, Glavcom, Defence Express, Den, Media Center Ukraine, Gordon, TVA, Ukraine World, Ukrainian Crisis Media Center, Apostrophe, DEV.

Read more: No technology will bring victory without soldier-centric approach – Deputy Commander of Azov Corps Nadtochii