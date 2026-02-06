Twelve years of war. What comes next?: Kyiv Security Forum holds special event. LIVE BROADCAST
The Kyiv Security Forum is holding a special event dedicated to the topics of war, peace, and security.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
What will be discussed?
Among the topics are constraining Russia, forcing the aggressor to retreat, achieving a just peace – are these goals achievable in 2026 amid global tensions and uncertainty? Is it possible to stop the war? Will we be able to preserve Euro-Atlantic unity? Will the rule of force or the hope for a just order prevail?
Speakers
General David PETRAEUS, Member of the KSF Security Council, Commander of U.S. Central Command in 2008–2010, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency in 2011–2012
Gaël VEYSSIÈRE, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Ukraine
Neil CROMPTON, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Ukraine
Lars Olaf SØVNDHAL-PETERSEN, Chargé d’Affaires a.i., Embassy of Denmark in Ukraine
Heiko THOMS, Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine
Natalka CMOC, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Ukraine
Arseniy YATSENYUK, Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum, Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014–2016
Moderator: Danylo LUBKIVSKYI, Director of the Kyiv Security Forum
During the event, analytics will also be presented by DeepStateUA co-founders Ruslan MYKULA and Roman POHORILYI.
The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk’s "Open Ukraine" foundation, is the country’s main platform for discussing issues of war and peace, as well as national and global security.
Information partners: Espreso, Censor.NET, Gazeta UA, Interfax-Ukraine, Glavcom, Defence Express, Den, Media Center Ukraine, Gordon, TVA, Ukraine World, Ukrainian Crisis Media Center, Apostrophe, DEV.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password