Ukraine will certainly not lose war, but if we slow down, there will be risks, - Budanov

Ukraine must not slow down its efforts to counter Russian aggression. This requires constant technological progress.

This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, during the 18th annual Kyiv Security Forum, according to a Censor.NET correspondent.

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According to Budanov, Ukraine will certainly not lose the war.

"But I’ll say it again: if we stop or slow down, there are risks involved," the general emphasized.

According to him, both Ukraine and Russia are setting records in this war—in terms of the number and types of military equipment deployed.

Read more: No technology will bring victory without soldier-centric approach – Deputy Commander of Azov Corps Nadtochii

At the same time, Budanov noted that without certain technological advances, the effectiveness of achieving these goals will decline exponentially.

That is why a technological leap is needed.

"That is, artificial intelligence technologies and new signal transmission technologies for command and control. Because with the existing ones, I believe that both we and the Russians have already reached our maximum. Further (development - Ed.) is possible only in terms of quantity, but that will not solve the problem," added the head of the Office of the President.

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The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk’s "Open Ukraine" Foundation, is our country’s leading platform for discussing issues of war and peace, as well as national and global security.

Censor.NET is an information partner of the Kyiv Security Forum.

Read more: Shelling of Ukraine’s civilian cities is not topic in talks with Russia: Who cares? - Budanov