Budanov starts talking about manual control: Will police keep running from terrorists? // Uncensored. VIDEO

In the new episode of Uncensored on Censor.NET, journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva analyses why the authorities are once again returning to the issue of control over the anti-corruption system, even after the failed attempt to weaken NABU and SAPO in the summer of 2025.

The piece examines how Bankova, the government, and players linked to them may be looking for new mechanisms to influence the anti-corruption vertical, as well as the prosecutor's office, the National Police, and the SBI.

Special attention is given to Ukraine's anti-corruption strategy for 2026-2030. It also covers the crisis in the law enforcement system after the events in the Holosiivskyi district, the problems of police reform, and the political context of Kyrylo Budanov's statements about "manual control" and "telephone justice".

Watch on Censor.NET.

It was reported earlier that Budanov did not deny that he could run for president of Ukraine.

Read more: Budanov did not rule out possibility of running for president