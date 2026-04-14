Budanov did not rule out possibility of running for president
Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the President's Office, declined to answer questions about his potential presidential candidacy.
He stated this in an interview with Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
As for Budanov’s political plans, those close to him have refused to share their views even off the record, arguing that speculation on this matter could harm the country, according to journalists.
When asked if he would run for president when the time comes, the head of the Presidential Office said, "That's an interesting question. Next."
What happened before?
As a reminder, Budanov also stated that he is not afraid to argue with President Zelenskyy.
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