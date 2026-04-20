Two police officers who fled during terrorist attack in Kyiv have been notified of suspicion – Kravchenko. VIDEO from bodycams
Two officers of the Kyiv Patrol Police Department have been notified of suspicion over their actions during the April 18 terrorist attack. They are accused of official negligence.
This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, Censor.NET informs.
Details
It is noted that the patrol crew arrived in response to a shooting report. At the scene, they saw wounded people, a child, a man and a woman, who needed urgent assistance. Other people were also nearby, including another child.
A boy with a gunshot wound asked the law enforcement officers not to save him, but to help his father. This was a display of the child’s incredible courage.
Instead, the patrol crew, while carrying their issued firearms and having every legal ground to use them, effectively fled the scene.
Because of the police officers’ inaction, the armed man continued moving down the street unhindered and shooting at defenseless passers-by.
From 4:35 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 18, six people were killed in Kyiv. Sadly, another man died in hospital today from his injuries, becoming the seventh victim of the terrorist attack.
Suspicions
Sufficient evidence has been collected to notify two officers of the Patrol Police Department in the city of Kyiv of suspicion over their actions during the terrorist attack. They have been charged under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with official negligence that caused grave consequences.
The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
Shooting in Kyiv
- As a reminder, on April 18, an unidentified man opened fire on people in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.
- He was killed during arrest.
- According to the latest data, six people were killed and more than 10 were injured.
- An investigation was launched under the article on a terrorist act.
Police flight
- It was previously reported that police officers fled after the shooting, leaving a woman injured during the terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko demands an internal investigation.
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Vyhivskyi said that the police officers who fled during the terrorist attack in Kyiv had been suspended. An internal investigation was launched.
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According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, a case was opened against the police officers for official negligence during the terrorist attack in Kyiv.
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