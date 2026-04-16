Shelling of Ukraine’s civilian cities is not topic in talks with Russia: Who cares? - Budanov

Russia is demonstrating nothing new with today’s shelling of Ukrainian civilian cities.

This was stated in a comment to Censor.NET by Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov.

According to him, as long as the war continues, such shelling will continue as well.

"As long as the war goes on, everyone will see and feel its impact. It will not be the case that the war is happening somewhere over there while it does not exist here," the head of the Presidential Office stressed.

Speaking about whether the Russians are deliberately striking residential buildings in order to cause civilian casualties, Budanov said:

"Let’s put it this way: whatever idea they may have in mind, you can clearly see the result… It is, to put it mildly, unpleasant: 13 civilians have been killed and 84 injured. That is across Ukraine."

Responding to a question about whether the shelling of Ukrainian civilian cities is discussed in negotiations with Russia, he said:

"Who cares?! There are other topics."

See more: Massive combined strike: 15 people killed across regions, with Odesa, Kyiv and Dnipro hardest hit. PHOTOS

Massive shelling on 16 April

On the night of 16 April 2026, Russian forces carried out a combined attack on Ukrainian territory using missiles and attack drones. Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and other regions came under attack.

As of the morning, at least 15 people are known to have been killed and more than 100 injured. The figures are being clarified.

In Kyiv, 4 people were killed, including a child. More than 50 people were injured. Podilskyi and Obolonskyi districts suffered the heaviest destruction.

In Odesa, 9 people were killed in two waves of attacks, and dozens were injured. Port and residential infrastructure were damaged, and a multi-storey building was partially destroyed.

In Dnipro and the region, at least 3 people were killed, and others were injured, including children. Residential buildings, educational institutions, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In Kharkiv, civilians were injured in drone strikes, and destruction was recorded in residential areas.

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