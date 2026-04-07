Ukrainian political leaders are strongly opposed to export of technology abroad, — arms manufacturers
Ukraine's political leadership effectively prevents the establishment of joint ventures or subsidiaries for arms production abroad.
This is discussed in the Censor.NET article "Head in the Clouds and a Shower from Papperger: Will Ukrainian Gunmakers Conquer the Global Market?"
What is known?
Earlier, presidential adviser Oleksandr Kamyshin stated in an interview with Forbes that, in order to begin exporting, the company must first secure a contract with foreign governments.
To sign the contract, the company must hold an export license issued by the government.
Gun owners are asking: Will this be a transparent set of rules for everyone, or a narrow gateway reserved only for insiders?
"And those who suspected the latter—or didn’t want to deal with the government at all—set up their factories abroad from the start. That’s why they’re no longer interested in exporting," notes the author of the article, Tetiana Nikolaienko.
A Ukrainian company can now establish a joint venture (JV) abroad.
"However, if the company wishes to manufacture military-use products at this joint venture that were previously developed in Ukraine, it must apply for a technology export license. Because if you simply send the drawings via email or on a flash drive, that would already constitute a violation of Article 333 (Violation of the procedure for international transfers of goods subject to state export control. — Ed.)," says a source among arms manufacturers speaking to the publication.
"The problem is that Ukrainian political leaders are very opposed to technology exports. And, in effect, they make it impossible to establish joint ventures or subsidiaries abroad," added another.
Read the full article on Ukrainian arms exports by clicking the link.
More about arms exports
- As a reminder, following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine banned the export of military goods in an effort to ensure the army had everything it needed. However, in 2024, Ukraine raised the possibility of lifting that ban.
- This summer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian weapons could be exported in a controlled manner through production lines abroad.
- In November, the head of state announced that Ukraine would open two offices for arms exports—in Berlin and Copenhagen—and was preparing an agreement to sell U.S. drones, known as the "Drone Deal."
- Zelenskyy has directed that Ukrainian-made weapons account for more than 50% of the equipment used to defend our country.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password