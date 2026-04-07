Ukraine's political leadership effectively prevents the establishment of joint ventures or subsidiaries for arms production abroad.

This is discussed in the Censor.NET article "Head in the Clouds and a Shower from Papperger: Will Ukrainian Gunmakers Conquer the Global Market?"

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What is known?

Earlier, presidential adviser Oleksandr Kamyshin stated in an interview with Forbes that, in order to begin exporting, the company must first secure a contract with foreign governments.

To sign the contract, the company must hold an export license issued by the government.

Gun owners are asking: Will this be a transparent set of rules for everyone, or a narrow gateway reserved only for insiders?

"And those who suspected the latter—or didn’t want to deal with the government at all—set up their factories abroad from the start. That’s why they’re no longer interested in exporting," notes the author of the article, Tetiana Nikolaienko.

A Ukrainian company can now establish a joint venture (JV) abroad.

"However, if the company wishes to manufacture military-use products at this joint venture that were previously developed in Ukraine, it must apply for a technology export license. Because if you simply send the drawings via email or on a flash drive, that would already constitute a violation of Article 333 (Violation of the procedure for international transfers of goods subject to state export control. — Ed.)," says a source among arms manufacturers speaking to the publication.

Watch more: Weapons were removed from Nova Kakhovka on eve of 24 February 2022, – former mayor Silenkov. VIDEO

"The problem is that Ukrainian political leaders are very opposed to technology exports. And, in effect, they make it impossible to establish joint ventures or subsidiaries abroad," added another.

Read the full article on Ukrainian arms exports by clicking the link.

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