Weapons were removed from Nova Kakhovka on eve of 24 February 2022, – former mayor Silenkov. VIDEO

On 24 February 2022, the day of Russia’s full-scale invasion, there were no weapons in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast.

This was stated on the "Cabinet of Experts" programme by Borys Silenkov, former head of the Kherson Regional State Administration (2005–2010) and former mayor of Nova Kakhovka (2002–2005), reports Censor.NET.

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Details

"On 24 February, my acquaintances and many patriots from Nova Kakhovka, who had undergone training at the Territorial Defence Forces (TDF) and were on the TDF and 124th Brigade rosters – nearly 600 fighters – arrived at the military registration and enlistment office at around 6 am on 24 February. The military commissar of Nova Kakhovka, Dmytro Samvolenko, says: ‘I have no weapons’.

They said: ‘So let’s take the arsenal from the Nova Kakhovka police.’ The police are gone too; let’s break into the arsenal and arm ourselves. People were standing at their posts to defend the city, but the arsenal was already gone by morning," he said.

According to Silenkov, he was taken away the day before.

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The occupation of the south

As is known, Russian invaders occupied Nova Kakhovka on the first day of the full-scale invasion – 24 February 2022. At the same time, they seized the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station. On 6 June 2023, the occupiers blew up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station, causing the flooding of over 600 square kilometres of the Kherson region, the death of people and animals, the destruction of ecosystems, and serious problems with water supply and energy.

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