We will definitely return, - partisans who eliminated traitor Leontiev in Nova Kakhovka. VIDEO

The performers of the liquidation of the so-called head of the occupation "Council of Deputies of Nova Kakhovka" in the Kherson region, Vladimir Leontiev, shared details of the successful operation.

Earlier it was reported that the participants in the operation to eliminate Leontiev were evacuated to territory controlled by Ukraine.

During the occupation of Nova Kakhovka by Russian troops in February 2022, they were in the city.

After some time, they decided not to leave their homeland and to start partisan activities.

"At first, we set things on fire, relay cabinets, helped hide locals from the f#ggots, collected weapons, which we then used against them (the Russian occupiers. - Ed.)," said one of the participants in the operation.

Later, another partisan says, they began sending the coordinates of Russian military locations to the Defence Forces.

"Our main task was to bring to justice all those who brought war to Ukraine and the "Russian world" to Nova Kakhovka, to punish those who continue to terrorise the local population and destroy our city.

We have shown from personal experience that it is possible to fight them, and that we have done so successfully. We will definitely return to Nova Kakhovka and raise the Ukrainian flag," they concluded.

As a reminder, on 1 October 2025, the so-called head of the occupation "Council of Deputies of Nova Kakhovka" in the Kherson region, Volodymyr Leontiev, was eliminated.

Leontiev is the former head of the occupation administration of the Kakhovka district and Nova Kakhovka. In March 2022, he ordered Russian troops to kidnap and torture the mayor of Beryslav, Oleksandr Shapovalov.

In 2024, Leontiev was found guilty in absentia in Ukraine and sentenced to 12 years in prison in several cases of kidnapping people in the occupied territories for their pro-Ukrainian stance.