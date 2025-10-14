Elimination of traitor Leontiev: participants of operation safely evacuated from occupied Nova Kakhovka – sources

The individuals who eliminated the so-called head of the occupation "Council of Deputies of Nova Kakhovka" in Kherson region, Volodymyr Leontiev, have been successfully evacuated to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Censor.NET reports this, citing sources.

They are safe after returning from the occupied Nova Kakhovka.

On 15 October, Censor.NET will publish an interview with the operatives who carried out the mission, in which they will share details of the traitor’s elimination.

As a reminder, on 1 October, the so-called head of the occupation "Council of Deputies of Nova Kakhovka" in Kherson region, Volodymyr Leontiev, was killed by a UAV strike.

Leontiev is the former head of the occupation administration of Kakhovka district and Nova Kakhovka. In March 2022, he ordered the Russian military to abduct and torture the mayor of Beryslav, Oleksandr Shapovalov.

In 2024, Leontiev was convicted in absentia in Ukraine and sentenced to 12 years in prison in several cases involving the abduction of people in the occupied territories for their pro-Ukrainian stance.

