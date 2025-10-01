Collaborator Volodymyr Leontiev liquidated in Nova Kakhovka: he gave orders to torture Ukrainians. PHOTOS

On Wednesday, 1 October, the so-called head of the occupation "Council of Deputies of Nova Kakhovka" in Kherson region, Volodymyr Leontiev, died of injuries sustained as a result of a drone strike.

This was reported by Volodymyr Saldo, a collaborator and a gauleiter of the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, Censor.NET reports.

Leontiev was injured in a UAV attack. He was hospitalised in serious condition and later died.







Leontiev is the former head of the occupation administration of Kakhovka district and Nova Kakhovka. In March 2022, he ordered the Russian military to abduct and torture the mayor of Beryslav, Oleksandr Shapovalov.

In 2024, in Ukraine, Leontiev was found guilty in absentia and sentenced to 12 years in several cases of kidnapping in the occupied territories for his pro-Ukrainian position.

