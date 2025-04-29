Head of occupation authorities in Nova Kakhovka records Victory Day greeting: "This is f#cking hell! Hello, f#ck! Where’s money, f#ck?". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the head of the occupation administration of Nova Kakhovka, Vitaliy Gura, trying to record an address to the town's residents on the occasion of Victory Day.

According to Censor.NET, during the recording of the address at the monument to the victims of World War II, Gura is swearing and laughing obscenely.

"The Gauleiter of Nova Kakhovka, Vitaliy Gura, is congratulating the residents of the city liberated from the Banderites on Victory Day," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Strong language!

