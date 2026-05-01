Ukraine launches new project to strengthen anti-corruption reforms – Budanov

Ukraine is launching a new large-scale project to support anti-corruption reforms.

This was reported by Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov, Censor.NET reports.

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He said that during a meeting with a delegation from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, they discussed the launch of a new large-scale project to support anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine.

"With Switzerland’s assistance, the alignment of Ukrainian legislation with OECD standards will begin soon. I thank our partners for their trust! Ukraine is not only holding on — it is changing," Budanov added.

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