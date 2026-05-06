Russia will strike at "decision-making centers" in Kyiv if Ukraine disrupts May 9 parade, - Russian Foreign Ministry

On the eve of May 9, Russia once again threatened to strike "decision-making centers" in Ukraine if the parade in Moscow were to be disrupted. They called on the West to evacuate its diplomats from Kyiv.

This was stated by Maria Zakharova, a representative of the aggressor country’s Foreign Ministry, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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What do they say?

She stated that the Russian Foreign Ministry had sent a note to diplomatic missions and international organizations urging them to evacuate their personnel from Kyiv due to Ukraine’s alleged intentions to launch an attack on Moscow on a "holy holiday for all Russians"—Victory Day in the "Great Patriotic War."

"The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly urges… to ensure the timely evacuation of personnel from diplomatic and other missions, as well as citizens, in connection with the inevitability of a strike by the Russian Armed Forces on Kyiv. If Kyiv carries out its criminal plans during the Victory Day celebrations, the strike will be directed, in particular, at decision-making centers," Zakharova said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry asserts that the warning should be taken "seriously" and accused Western countries of supporting Ukraine.

"We are not acting out of aggression; we are acting out of an inevitable response to aggression," Zakharova added.

Read more: Putin may provoke attacks on Moscow on May 9, - Rzeczpospolita

Ceasefire

As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from midnight on the night of 5-6 May and would respond in kind if the truce was violated.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Russian leadership has once again ignored calls to cease hostilities and violated the ceasefire.

Read more: Depending on how things unfold tonight and tomorrow: Zelenskyy warned of reciprocal measures in response to Russian attacks