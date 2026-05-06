Depending on how things unfold tonight and tomorrow: Zelenskyy warned of reciprocal measures in response to Russian attacks

Russia has violated the proposed ceasefire and continued its attacks on Ukrainian territory.

According to Censor.NET, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this.

According to him, despite Ukraine’s proposal for a ceasefire, the Russian side has not halted hostilities and has continued its attacks on a number of regions.

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Russia has not ceased its shelling

The head of state noted that reports of attacks had been coming in throughout the day from various regions, including Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia has not halted any of its military activities, despite calls for a ceasefire.

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Ukraine is preparing reciprocal measures

The president emphasized that Ukraine will respond to Russia’s actions.

"Russia has violated the ceasefire. Ukraine will respond in kind. Depending on how the situation develops tonight and tomorrow, we will also determine our response," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that Ukraine remains open to a diplomatic solution and is ready to work toward ending the war, but will respond to any act of aggression.

The president also thanked the countries and leaders who supported Ukraine’s initiative to establish a ceasefire.

On the evening of May 6, Russia continues to shell Ukrainian territory. In particular, air raid sirens are sounding in a number of regions due to drone attacks.

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