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News Attack of drones
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Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force (updated)

Shahed attack

Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Shelling of Ukraine

At 7:30 p.m. – A UAV was reported flying past Dubrovytsia in Rivne Oblast, heading west.

At 7:34 p.m. – A UAV from the Black Sea heading toward the Odesa region (Chornomorske).

At 7:47 p.m. – Odesa region: A UAV heading toward Tsebrykove/Zakharivka.

Updated information

At 8:33 p.m. – UAVs heading toward Sumy and Zaporizhzhia.

At 9:21 p.m. – A group of UAVs heading toward Mykolaiv.

At 9:42 p.m. – KAB launches targeting the Sumy, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

  • Stay in safe places during an air raid alert!

As we reported earlier, on May 6, the enemy launched a drone attack on a kindergarten in downtown Sumy. There are casualties.

Read more: One killed, another 10 injured in enemy strikes on Kherson Oblast

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