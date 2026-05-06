Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force (updated)

Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Shelling of Ukraine

At 7:30 p.m. – A UAV was reported flying past Dubrovytsia in Rivne Oblast, heading west.

At 7:34 p.m. – A UAV from the Black Sea heading toward the Odesa region (Chornomorske).

At 7:47 p.m. – Odesa region: A UAV heading toward Tsebrykove/Zakharivka.

Updated information

At 8:33 p.m. – UAVs heading toward Sumy and Zaporizhzhia.

At 9:21 p.m. – A group of UAVs heading toward Mykolaiv.

At 9:42 p.m. – KAB launches targeting the Sumy, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Stay in safe places during an air raid alert!

As we reported earlier, on May 6, the enemy launched a drone attack on a kindergarten in downtown Sumy. There are casualties.

Read more: One killed, another 10 injured in enemy strikes on Kherson Oblast