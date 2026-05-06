3 580 15
Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force (updated)
Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.
Shelling of Ukraine
At 7:30 p.m. – A UAV was reported flying past Dubrovytsia in Rivne Oblast, heading west.
At 7:34 p.m. – A UAV from the Black Sea heading toward the Odesa region (Chornomorske).
At 7:47 p.m. – Odesa region: A UAV heading toward Tsebrykove/Zakharivka.
Updated information
At 8:33 p.m. – UAVs heading toward Sumy and Zaporizhzhia.
At 9:21 p.m. – A group of UAVs heading toward Mykolaiv.
At 9:42 p.m. – KAB launches targeting the Sumy, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.
- Stay in safe places during an air raid alert!
As we reported earlier, on May 6, the enemy launched a drone attack on a kindergarten in downtown Sumy. There are casualties.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password