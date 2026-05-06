Enemy strikes kindergarten in central Sumy with drones: female security guard killed, two injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Russians struck a civilian building in the central part of Sumy with two attack UAVs.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

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According to acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar, the strike hit a kindergarten.

Initial details

According to him, a rescue operation is underway.

Information about casualties and other consequences is being clarified.

"The enemy attack is continuing. Stay in safe places," the regional head stressed.

Read more: In Sumy, drone attacked car park: 15 lorries and 2 buses were damaged

What is being reported on social media?

According to local Telegram channels, the enemy struck a kindergarten, although there is currently no official confirmation.

According to media reports, a fire broke out in Sumy after the explosions.

See more: Shelling in Sumy region: one dead and several injured. Enemy targeted Sumy with KAB. PHOTOS

Updated information

As later reported by acting Sumy Mayor and Secretary of Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar, two UAVs hit the central part of the city, striking a kindergarten building.

Information about casualties and the scale of destruction is currently being clarified.

All relevant services are working at the scene.

No further information is known at this time.

According to the Oblast Military Administration, as of 12:50 p.m., rescuers found the body of a woman at the site of the Russian UAV strike in Sumy.

"The victim was a security guard at the preschool facility. Children were not attending the facility," Hryhorov specified.

Two injured people were also hospitalized from the strike site. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

The State Emergency Service noted that due to the threat of repeated strikes, its rescuers were forced to periodically suspend their work.

A large-scale fire broke out at the strike site.