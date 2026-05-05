Shelling in Sumy region: one dead and several injured. Enemy targeted Sumy with KAB. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked 26 settlements in the Sumy region. A 73-year-old man was killed and two women were injured. On the morning of 5 April, the enemy launched a missile strike on the outskirts of Sumy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sumy CMA, Serhii Kryvosheienko, and the regional police.

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Strike on Sumy

The enemy struck the outskirts of the city of Sumy, presumably with a guided aerial bomb (GAB). The attack caused a fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries. The fire was quickly brought under control.

The explosion damaged storage facilities and around ten parked vehicles. Additionally, approximately 10 windows were shattered and balcony frames were damaged in a nearby high-rise building.





Enemy shelling in the Sumy region: one dead and several injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked 26 settlements in the region. A 73-year-old man was killed in the Krasnopillia community as a result of enemy shelling.

Two women who had been injured earlier sought medical attention:

A 52-year-old woman injured during mortar shelling on 3 May in the Seredyno-Budska community;

A 65-year-old woman who was wounded as a result of shelling on 2 May in the same community.

The communities of Sumy, Shostka, Konotop, and Bilopillia, as well as the communities of Znob-Novhorod, Yampil, Esman, Stepanivka, Seredyno-Budska, Mykolaivka, Sveska, and Velykopysarivka, came under enemy fire.

The attacks damaged private homes, enterprises, a grain warehouse, outbuildings and vehicles.

Watch more: Air strike on Shostka: executive committee building, educational institution, residential buildings and cars damaged. PHOTOS