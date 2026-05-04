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News Photo Shelling of Sumy region
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Air strike on Shostka: executive committee building, educational institution, residential buildings and cars damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 4 May, Russian invaders carried out yet another air strike on the Shostka territorial community.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor, Mykola Noha

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The premises of the Shostka City Council executive committee, an extracurricular educational institution, six residential buildings and cars have been damaged.

"There are casualties; details are being confirmed.

Emergency and rescue teams are on the scene. The extent of the damage and losses is being assessed," Noha said.

See more: Enemy drone attacks police car in Bilopillia: two officers seriously injured. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack

Air strike on the Shostka community: buildings and cars damaged
Shelling of Shostka
Shelling of Shostka
Shelling of Shostka

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shoot out (17125) Sumy region (1778) Shostka (39) Shostkynskyy district (96)
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