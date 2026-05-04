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Air strike on Shostka: executive committee building, educational institution, residential buildings and cars damaged. PHOTOS
On the night of 4 May, Russian invaders carried out yet another air strike on the Shostka territorial community.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor, Mykola Noha
The premises of the Shostka City Council executive committee, an extracurricular educational institution, six residential buildings and cars have been damaged.
"There are casualties; details are being confirmed.
Emergency and rescue teams are on the scene. The extent of the damage and losses is being assessed," Noha said.
Consequences of the attack
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