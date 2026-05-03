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Enemy drone attacks police car in Bilopillia: two officers seriously injured. PHOTOS
In the Sumy region, an enemy drone attacked a police car, leaving two officers seriously injured.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.
Details
As noted, in the town of Bilopillia, an enemy drone, likely of the FPV type, attacked a police vehicle.
Consequences
As a result of the strike, two law enforcement officers sustained serious injuries. The vehicle was destroyed. The injured were evacuated and handed over to medics; one of them is in a critical condition.
"Police officers remain with residents of border communities, despite constant threats, carrying out their duties where necessary," the National Police emphasised.
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