Enemy drone attacks police car in Bilopillia: two officers seriously injured. PHOTOS

In the Sumy region, an enemy drone attacked a police car, leaving two officers seriously injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.

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Details

As noted, in the town of Bilopillia, an enemy drone, likely of the FPV type, attacked a police vehicle.

Read more: Russians struck Konotop district with missile and UAV: seven injured, including child; two are in serious condition

Consequences

As a result of the strike, two law enforcement officers sustained serious injuries. The vehicle was destroyed. The injured were evacuated and handed over to medics; one of them is in a critical condition.







"Police officers remain with residents of border communities, despite constant threats, carrying out their duties where necessary," the National Police emphasised.

Read also: Russians attacked civilian transport in Sumy region: six injured. PHOTOS