Russians struck Konotop district with missile and UAV: seven injured, including child; two are in serious condition

This evening, Russian occupiers launched a missile and drone strike on the Konotop district in the Sumy region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

Krolevets district

The enemy launched a missile strike on civilian infrastructure in the Krolevets district.

It is reported that six people have been injured. Three of the injured have been hospitalised, two of whom are in a serious condition.

Read on Censor.NET: Enemy strikes on Sumy region: one person killed, six injured, including children (updated)

Putyvl community

The Russians also attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Putivl district. A child is reported to have been injured.

Details regarding the casualties and other consequences are being clarified.

See also: Russians attacked civilian transport in Sumy region: six injured. PHOTOS