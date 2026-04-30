Russians attack civilian transport in Sumy Oblast: six injured. PHOTO

Today, 30 April, Russian forces struck civilian vehicles in Sumy Oblast, leaving people injured.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Six civilians sought medical assistance, the report said.

Seredyna-Buda community

In the Seredyna-Buda community, the driver and one female passenger received medical assistance after an enemy drone struck a bus in the morning. They are being treated as outpatients.

Three more men were injured in a Russian strike on a motorcycle in the same community. They received the necessary assistance, and hospitalization was not required.

Read more: Enemy attacked Shostka with missile and UAV: woman was killed and others were injured. PHOTO

Velyka Pysarivka community

In the Velyka Pysarivka community, a Russian drone attacked a civilian vehicle. A man was injured – he is receiving the necessary medical care. His injuries are not serious.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Sumy region: number of injured rises to 39, including 25 children

Evacuation

"Russian drones continue to deliberately attack civilian transport in border areas. Movement through these territories is extremely dangerous. I urge residents not to delay evacuation — this is a matter of safety and life," Hryhorov stressed.