Russians attack civilian transport in Sumy Oblast: six injured. PHOTO
Today, 30 April, Russian forces struck civilian vehicles in Sumy Oblast, leaving people injured.
Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET reports.
Six civilians sought medical assistance, the report said.
Seredyna-Buda community
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In the Seredyna-Buda community, the driver and one female passenger received medical assistance after an enemy drone struck a bus in the morning. They are being treated as outpatients.
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Three more men were injured in a Russian strike on a motorcycle in the same community. They received the necessary assistance, and hospitalization was not required.
Velyka Pysarivka community
In the Velyka Pysarivka community, a Russian drone attacked a civilian vehicle. A man was injured – he is receiving the necessary medical care. His injuries are not serious.
Evacuation
"Russian drones continue to deliberately attack civilian transport in border areas. Movement through these territories is extremely dangerous. I urge residents not to delay evacuation — this is a matter of safety and life," Hryhorov stressed.
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