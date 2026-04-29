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Enemy attacked Shostka with missile and UAV: woman was killed and others were injured. PHOTO
Last night, Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the Shostka community in the Sumy region using drones and a missile.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
"The enemy deliberately targeted houses where civilians live. The attack caused large-scale fires in the residential area," the statement said.
There is a casualty
Unfortunately, a 60-year-old woman living in one of the houses died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Two other people sought medical assistance.
The other residents of the buildings were evacuated in time.
No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.
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