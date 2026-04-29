Enemy attacked Shostka with missile and UAV: woman was killed and others were injured. PHOTO

Last night, Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the Shostka community in the Sumy region using drones and a missile.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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"The enemy deliberately targeted houses where civilians live. The attack caused large-scale fires in the residential area," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy attacked Konotop: hospital and homes damaged, and part of energy infrastructure destroyed (updated)

There is a casualty

Unfortunately, a 60-year-old woman living in one of the houses died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Two other people sought medical assistance.

The other residents of the buildings were evacuated in time.

See more: Russia launched KABs on Yampil community in Sumy region: nursery and several houses were damaged

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.