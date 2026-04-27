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Russia launched KABs on Yampil community in Sumy region: nursery and several houses were damaged
The Russian military dropped KABs on civilian infrastructure in the Yampil community in the Sumy region.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
- The enemy struck civilian infrastructure in the Yampil community with guided bombs
- A kindergarten and residential buildings were damaged.
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