Russia launched KABs on Yampil community in Sumy region: nursery and several houses were damaged

The Russian military dropped KABs on civilian infrastructure in the Yampil community in the Sumy region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The enemy struck civilian infrastructure in the Yampil community with guided bombs

A kindergarten and residential buildings were damaged.

"Information about the victims and the extent of the damage is being verified," the Regional Military Administration added.

Read more: Enemy heavily shelled four districts of Sumy region: two people wounded, damage reported