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News Photo Shelling of Sumy region
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Russia launched KABs on Yampil community in Sumy region: nursery and several houses were damaged

The enemy has attacked the Yampil community: the extent of the damage is still being assessed

The Russian military dropped KABs on civilian infrastructure in the Yampil community in the Sumy region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

  • The enemy struck civilian infrastructure in the Yampil community with guided bombs
  • A kindergarten and residential buildings were damaged.

"Information about the victims and the extent of the damage is being verified," the Regional Military Administration added.

Read more: Enemy heavily shelled four districts of Sumy region: two people wounded, damage reported

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Sumy region (1767) GAB (372) Shostkynskyy district (93) Yampil (2) Oleh Hryhorov (11)
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