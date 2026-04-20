Enemy heavily shelled four districts of Sumy region: two people wounded, damage reported. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 19 April 2026, Russian forces carried out 39 attacks on 27 settlements in the Sumy region. The Sumy, Shostka, Okhtyrka and Romny districts came under enemy fire. The enemy used guided aerial bombs, attack and FPV drones, mortars and artillery.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.

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There are casualties

As noted, in the Sumy district, specifically in the Verkhnosyrovatska community, a 75-year-old man was wounded as a result of a UAV attack. Two private homes, a car and a power line were damaged.

Damage to residential buildings, vehicles, storage facilities and energy infrastructure has also been reported in the Sumy and Krasnopillia communities.

See more: Shelling of Sumy region: houses, transport and gas infrastructure damaged. One person injured. PHOTOS

Consequences



















In the Shostka district, the communities of Shostka and Hlukhiv suffered the most damage — private and apartment buildings, administrative buildings, cars, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.

In the Okhtyrka district, in the Velykopysarivska community, a private home has been damaged.

In the Romny district, in the Nedryhailiv community, an 86-year-old woman was injured as a result of a UAV attack.

Read more: Day in Sumy region: 2 dead and 5 wounded. Enemy attacked State Emergency Service unit. PHOTOS

Police investigation teams and bomb disposal experts were working at the scenes. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the enemy attacks and gathering evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation.