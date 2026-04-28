Enemy attacked Konotop: hospital and homes damaged, and part of energy infrastructure destroyed (updated)

On the morning of April 28, Russian invaders attacked Konotop in the Sumy region. A series of explosions and damage to civilian infrastructure were reported in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Artem Semenikhin.

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"One explosion after another… Residential buildings have been damaged… The tram network has been damaged!" he wrote.

It later became known that the strikes had destroyed part of the city’s power infrastructure.

"Part of the city is without power. In one of the neighborhoods, water will be supplied on a schedule from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.," the mayor emphasized.

Damaged residential and medical facilities

According to preliminary data, the following were damaged as a result of the attack:

residential buildings;

administrative buildings;

the central district hospital.

City officials report significant damage to civilian infrastructure.

Public transportation suspended

Due to damage to the tram network, service on Tram No. 2 to the "Zhitlomasiv" district has been temporarily suspended.

"All public transportation in the city has been suspended!" the mayor stated.

As of 7:30 a.m., the UAV attack is ongoing.

See more: Russia launched KABs on Yampil community in Sumy region: nursery and several houses were damaged