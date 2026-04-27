In Sumy, drone attacked car park: 15 lorries and 2 buses were damaged
The Russian military struck a parking lot in Sumy with a "Gerbera" drone.
This was reported on the Telegram channel of Serhii Kryvosheyko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
"Fifteen trucks and two buses were damaged after being struck by an enemy UAV, preliminarily identified as a 'Gerbera,' at a parking lot in the Kovpakivsky District of Sumy," the statement reads.
Further details are being determined.
Earlier reports indicated that Russia had struck the Yampil community in the Sumy region with four KAB missiles: three people were injured, and a kindergarten was destroyed.
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