Situation in Sumy region is stable, no threat of encirclement – Kursk Grouping of Troops

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Kursk group of forces remains stable and under control.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kursk group of forces.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is the situation in the border area?

"The enemy has not carried out any actions that would be worth calling breakthroughs or attempts to place the city of Sumy in a 'semi-encirclement.' There are no grounds whatsoever to speak about this. Everywhere the Russians tried to conduct assault operations in the area of responsibility of the Kursk Grouping of Troops, they received and continue to receive a worthy rebuff, having achieved no success," the statement says.

Read more: Enemy is advancing in Sumy region, but there is no threat to Sumy area, - DeepState

Therefore, as the Kursk Grouping of Troops stresses, the information spread by some media outlets has nothing to do with reality.

"We once again urge journalists to use only official information from Ukraine’s Defense Forces and to carefully verify reports obtained from dubious sources. Because unverified rumours and gossip about an alleged danger to the regional center contribute to the destabilization of our society and the emergence of panic among the civilian population," the agency added.

Read more: There is no threat of semi-encirclement of Sumy; enemy has advanced 3–4 km from border, – Joint Forces Operation

Russians step up offensive operations in the Sumy region

As a reminder, the day before, Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces grouping, said that Russian troops had intensified their offensive in the Sumy direction and were trying to expand their control zones near the border.

For its part, the 14th Army Corps reported that due to the enemy’s superiority in manpower and equipment, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces had moved to new prepared positions near the settlement of Myropilske in the Sumy region.

The relevant decision was made in order to preserve the lives of personnel.

DeepState reported that Russian occupation forces have made advances in Sumy region.

Watch more: Pokrovka in Sumy region is under control of Armed Forces of Ukraine – 14th Army Corps. VIDEO