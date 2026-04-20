There is no threat of semi-encirclement of Sumy; enemy has advanced 3–4 km from border, – Joint Forces Operation

The Joint Forces Operation is responsible for defending the southern part of the Sumy region, and claims that Sumy is under threat of encirclement is unfounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press center of the Joint Forces Operation.

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Details from the JFO

"We must report that, following months of attempts by Russian forces to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory in the Sumy region, they have managed to occupy several villages directly on the border, such as Hrabovske and Myropillia. Thus, the occupiers’ border control zone extends up to 3–4 kilometers inland, while the city of Sumy is more than 35 kilometers away," the statement reads.

"Please take this into account when assessing the prospects of 'encircling the city from the east.' We also want to emphasize that all enemy attempts to infiltrate Ukrainian territory are being thwarted and stopped in time. The occupiers will not succeed, and they should keep their "dreams" of any "encirclement" or "surrounding" to themselves," the Joint Forces Operation added.

Read more: Occupiers advance near three settlements in Sumy Oblast – DeepState. MAPS

The Russians have stepped up their offensive operations in the Sumy region