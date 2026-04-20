There is no threat of semi-encirclement of Sumy; enemy has advanced 3–4 km from border, – Joint Forces Operation
The Joint Forces Operation is responsible for defending the southern part of the Sumy region, and claims that Sumy is under threat of encirclement is unfounded.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press center of the Joint Forces Operation.
Details from the JFO
"We must report that, following months of attempts by Russian forces to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory in the Sumy region, they have managed to occupy several villages directly on the border, such as Hrabovske and Myropillia. Thus, the occupiers’ border control zone extends up to 3–4 kilometers inland, while the city of Sumy is more than 35 kilometers away," the statement reads.
"Please take this into account when assessing the prospects of 'encircling the city from the east.' We also want to emphasize that all enemy attempts to infiltrate Ukrainian territory are being thwarted and stopped in time. The occupiers will not succeed, and they should keep their "dreams" of any "encirclement" or "surrounding" to themselves," the Joint Forces Operation added.
The Russians have stepped up their offensive operations in the Sumy region
- As a reminder, the day before, Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, stated that Russian troops had intensified their offensive in the Sumy region and were attempting to expand their areas of control near the border.
- For its part, the 14th Army Corps reported that, due to the enemy’s superiority in forces and equipment, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces had moved to new, prepared defensive positions in the area of the village of Myropillia in the Sumy region.
- This decision was made to protect the lives of the personnel.
- DeepState reported that Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Sumy region.
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