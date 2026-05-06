One killed, another 10 injured in enemy strikes on Kherson Oblast

Over the past day, Russian forces continued to strike populated areas in Kherson Oblast, leaving people injured and one person dead.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Oblast Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Attacked populated areas

Over the past day, Zolota Balka, Beryslav, Rakivka, Chervone, Novoraisk, Khreshchenivka, Sahaidachne, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Antonivka, Vesele, Dniprovske, Zelenivka, Kizomys, Kozatske, Lvove, Novokairy, Novooleksandrivka, Novotiahyinka, Pryozerne, Sablukivka, Sadove, Tokarivka, Tiahynka, Tomyna Balka, Chornobaivka, Ivanivka, Mykhailivka, Prydniprovske, Poniativka, Mykilske, Inhulets, Dariivka, Rozlyv, Zorivka, Nadiivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy drone terror, airstrikes and artillery shelling.

What the Russians used to attack

Russian troops struck social infrastructure and residential areas in the oblast’s settlements, damaging three apartment blocks and 13 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a cell tower, a warehouse, ambulances, and private cars.

As a result of Russian aggression, one person was killed, and 10 others were injured. Yesterday, two people were evacuated from the region’s liberated communities.

See more: Russia attacked minibus in Kherson: there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS