Zelenskyy held talks with Aliyev: they discussed security and stability

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regarding the further implementation of the agreements reached during his recent visit to Baku.

According to Censor.NET, this was mentioned in a post by the head of state on Facebook.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The parties discussed the development of bilateral relations and coordination with partners in the region.

"We continue to work on developing both bilateral relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan and relations with other countries in the region to enhance security and stability," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: "Sense Bank" is set to be privatized this year, - Zelenskyy

Focus on safety and joint action

During the conversation, the presidents exchanged information about their contacts with international partners and agreed on the next steps for cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening security and stability in the region, as well as to fostering political dialogue among the countries.

"Together, we can certainly give our people more strength," the head of state emphasized.

It was previously reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed Ukraine's experience with drones during their meeting.