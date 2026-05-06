"Sense Bank" is set to be privatized this year, - Zelenskyy
The state-owned "Sense Bank" is set to be privatized in 2026. Earlier, the "Mindich tapes" revealed that individuals implicated in the "Midas" corruption case had discussed the composition of the bank's Supervisory Board.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this following a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"We also discussed the operations of state-owned banks: the banking sector needs to be liberalized, and opportunities for entrepreneurship need to be expanded. As for 'Sense Bank', the need to privatize it has already been identified, and there should be no delays in the privatization process: the bank must be privatized this year," he said.
Personnel Changes
Personnel issues requiring resolution were also discussed. In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will soon make changes at the level of deputy ministers.
"It is important to maintain effective communication with members of parliament regarding vacant ministerial positions.
A prompt restructuring of certain state-owned enterprises must be carried out. A transparent and professional competition is needed for the position of the new head of the "Forests of Ukraine" company, and overall, the sector requires new approaches—more modern, clean, and capable of supporting state revenues.
I have instructed the Prime Minister to accelerate the processes of change in state-owned energy companies, first and foremost at "Energoatom." A new supervisory board for the company has already been formed, and the supervisory board must expedite the selection of a new company head—all the necessary tools and powers are in place for this," Zelenskyy stated.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, the media released new "Mindich tapes" in which ‘Midas’ suspect Tsukerman and Veselyi, the "overseer" from the Presidential Office, discussed appointments to the Supervisory Board of "Sense Bank."
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