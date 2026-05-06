"Sense Bank" is set to be privatized this year, - Zelenskyy

The state-owned "Sense Bank" is set to be privatized in 2026. Earlier, the "Mindich tapes" revealed that individuals implicated in the "Midas" corruption case had discussed the composition of the bank's Supervisory Board.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this following a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

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"We also discussed the operations of state-owned banks: the banking sector needs to be liberalized, and opportunities for entrepreneurship need to be expanded. As for 'Sense Bank', the need to privatize it has already been identified, and there should be no delays in the privatization process: the bank must be privatized this year," he said.

Read more: Office of President’s "overseer" Veselyi influenced Sense Bank financial monitoring decisions regarding number of gambling operators – Zhelezniak

Personnel Changes

Personnel issues requiring resolution were also discussed. In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will soon make changes at the level of deputy ministers.

"It is important to maintain effective communication with members of parliament regarding vacant ministerial positions.

A prompt restructuring of certain state-owned enterprises must be carried out. A transparent and professional competition is needed for the position of the new head of the "Forests of Ukraine" company, and overall, the sector requires new approaches—more modern, clean, and capable of supporting state revenues.

I have instructed the Prime Minister to accelerate the processes of change in state-owned energy companies, first and foremost at "Energoatom." A new supervisory board for the company has already been formed, and the supervisory board must expedite the selection of a new company head—all the necessary tools and powers are in place for this," Zelenskyy stated.

Read more: Midas figure Tsukerman and President’s Office "overseer" Veselyi discuss appointments to Sense Bank supervisory board – media

What preceded it?