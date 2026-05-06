Office of President’s "overseer" Veselyi influenced Sense Bank financial monitoring decisions regarding number of gambling operators – Zhelezniak

Businessman Vasyl Veselyi, whom media outlets call the Office of the President’s "overseer" at Sense Bank, influenced the bank’s financial monitoring decisions regarding a number of gambling operators.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this, Censor.NET says.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"In addition to the standard stories of potential corruption in state-owned banks (loans, software procurement and debt restructuring), I have another hypothesis:

this is money shuffling. Including under the guise of procuring spare parts for drones.

Cash collection. In such volumes, it creates an interesting cash flow.

And a number of my sources say for sure that Veselyi influenced the bank’s financial monitoring decisions regarding a number of gambling business operators. But I have a feeling this was purely a separate side income," the MP said.

At the same time, Zhelezniak wrote, the recordings show that Mindich himself trusted Sense Bank.

"As of July, in one fragment, they discussed his own funds in Sense accounts: ‘$500,000 and 150,000 euros,’" he concluded.

Watch more: NABU should all be sent to front: conversation between "Mindichgate" figures Tsukerman and Fursenko. VIDEO

Background

Earlier, media outlets published new "Mindich tapes," in which Zuckerman, a figure in the Midas case, and Veselyi, the Office of the President’s "overseer," discussed appointments to the Supervisory Board of Sense Bank.

Watch more: New "Mindich tapes" released: discussions on replacing government, US ambassador and mysterious "Project 23". VIDEO