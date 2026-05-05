NABU should all be sent to front: conversation between "Mindichgate" figures Tsukerman and Fursenko. VIDEO
Oleksandr Tsukerman and Ihor Fursenko (Roshyk), figures implicated in the ‘Mindichgate’ scandal, discuss the NABU’s surveillance of them.
This was revealed in a video by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, reports Censor.NET.
Details
The MP describes a conversation between Oleksandr Tsukerman and a "fairly well-known dermatologist", whose acquaintance works in the Cabinet of Ministers and is responsible for drug regulation.
Tsukerman says that "deals can be struck" with the SSU, the SBI and the National Police, but not with NABU. These remarks were made during a discussion of issues regarding the declaration of one of the officials.
Surveillance uncovered
The figures involved in "Mindichgate" also discuss surveillance by the NABU. Tsukerman tells Fursenko about this (he appears in the NABU recordings as "Roshyk").
Fursenko suggests lobbying to have half of the law enforcement officers sent to the front line. Tsukerman supports sending the entire NABU to the front line.
Mindich’s brother
On 3 June 2025, Tsukerman and "Shura" discuss the arrest of Leonid Mindich – a relative of Timur Mindich.
Tsukerman’s interlocutor says that the "surgical department" should have an impact on the situation. Zhelezniak says that this refers to the President’s Office.
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