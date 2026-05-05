NABU should all be sent to front: conversation between "Mindichgate" figures Tsukerman and Fursenko. VIDEO

Oleksandr Tsukerman and Ihor Fursenko (Roshyk), figures implicated in the ‘Mindichgate’ scandal, discuss the NABU’s surveillance of them.

This was revealed in a video by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The MP describes a conversation between Oleksandr Tsukerman and a "fairly well-known dermatologist", whose acquaintance works in the Cabinet of Ministers and is responsible for drug regulation.

Tsukerman says that "deals can be struck" with the SSU, the SBI and the National Police, but not with NABU. These remarks were made during a discussion of issues regarding the declaration of one of the officials.

Read more: New "Mindich tapes": how Yermak’s "overseer" Vasyl Veselyi and his brother gained control of Karpatnaftokhim

Surveillance uncovered

The figures involved in "Mindichgate" also discuss surveillance by the NABU. Tsukerman tells Fursenko about this (he appears in the NABU recordings as "Roshyk").

Fursenko suggests lobbying to have half of the law enforcement officers sent to the front line. Tsukerman supports sending the entire NABU to the front line.







Read more: "As long as Vova is in place, we will live": fragment of conversation between Tsukerman and Fursenko

Mindich’s brother

On 3 June 2025, Tsukerman and "Shura" discuss the arrest of Leonid Mindich – a relative of Timur Mindich.

Tsukerman’s interlocutor says that the "surgical department" should have an impact on the situation. Zhelezniak says that this refers to the President’s Office.

Watch more: "Obedient as dog": new shocking fragment of Mindich tapes about Energoatom // Uncensored. VIDEO