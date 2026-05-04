"Obedient as dog": new shocking fragment of Mindich tapes about Energoatom // Uncensored. VIDEO

Journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva analyzes a new part of the so-called "Mindich tapes" released by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak. The materials concern alleged corruption schemes at Energoatom and the mechanics of controlling electricity sales through "their own people."

The key question is how, during wartime, an informal system of influence is formed that can determine financial flows in critical infrastructure. The focus is on Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s entourage, figures such as Timur Mindich, Oleksandr Tsukerman and Oleksandr Muzhel, and the role of then Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva explains how the logic of "manual control" works in state-owned companies, why the energy sector remains one of the key sources of corruption revenue, and how personnel decisions can affect the country’s security during wartime.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Background

On April 29, media outlets published new "Mindich tapes" recording conversations between Timur Mindich, former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir and former defense minister and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, including about the financing of Fire Point.

On May 1, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak published new recordings.

Read more: "As long as Vova is in place, we will live": fragment of conversation between Tsukerman and Fursenko