Did President know?: Media have published new excerpts from Mindich’s conversations with Shefir and Umerov. VIDEO

Journalists have published excerpts from a conversation between oligarch Timur Mindich, a close associate of Zelenskyy, and former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir and former defence minister and Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Rustem Umerov, which were recorded as part of Operation "Midas".

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by UP.

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Details

The recordings discuss, in particular, bail for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, as well as the construction of four buildings – likely belonging to the ‘Dynasty’ housing cooperative. The conversations mention Andrii (presumably former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak) and Volodymyr (presumably President Zelenskyy).

They also quote a conversation between Mindich and the then-Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov regarding, presumably, the procurement of Fire Point products, bulletproof vests, and Umerov’s possible appointment as ambassador to the US.

Journalist Mykhailo Tkach noted that the participants in the recordings also discuss "Masha"; this does not refer to Maria Berlinska, but likely to Maria Dotsenko, an adviser to the CEO of JSC "National Investment Fund of Ukraine" on the development of strategic partnerships with Middle Eastern countries.

The authors of the report stated that Umerov’s press office had not commented on these recordings, whilst Timur Mindich said he was prepared to comment on these conversations following questioning by the NABU.

Read more: Umerov on "Mindichgate": I have answered all questions from relevant authorities, I do not want to politicise this

Mindichgate

Read more: Yermak failed to appear before High Anti-Corruption Court despite receiving summons